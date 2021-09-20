Only arrest at J6 rally was a federal undercover officer

















The armed man who was arrested at the J6 rally on Saturday will not be prosecuted. He is a federal law enforcement officer, AP reported.

The 27-year-old officer with US Customs and Border Protection was arrested by Capitol Police for illegally possessing a gun on Capitol grounds.

Some people saw he had a handgun and notified officers.

Meanwhile, as a law enforcement officer, he should have reciprocity to carry a weapon. That’s usually allowed but not on government property or military bases.

They won’t charge him. He was allegedly not there in an official capacity, but he is undercover by some reports.

He had his badge on him.

Earlier at "Justice for J6" defendants rally: Police surround masked man reportedly armed with a firearm. He tells them where the gun is, and they pull out his badge. He's undercover law enforcement. Without disarming or handcuffing him, police extract him from the event. pic.twitter.com/F1n4PeuXkt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021

