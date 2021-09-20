Only arrest at J6 rally was a federal undercover officer

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The armed man who was arrested at the J6 rally on Saturday will not be prosecuted. He is a federal law enforcement officer, AP reported.

The 27-year-old officer with US Customs and Border Protection was arrested by Capitol Police for illegally possessing a gun on Capitol grounds.

Some people saw he had a handgun and notified officers.

Meanwhile, as a law enforcement officer, he should have reciprocity to carry a weapon. That’s usually allowed but not on government property or military bases.

They won’t charge him. He was allegedly not there in an official capacity, but he is undercover by some reports.

He had his badge on him.


