Chris Matthews compared Qassem Soleimani’s death to that of Princess Diana and Elvis Presley. He even called him a “beloved hero.”

Some of the people in the crowds were told to go, Chris. It doesn’t matter. The man was a monster. He tortured and executed people in his path.

This defense of a monster is revealing. What happened to, “We came, we saw, he died?” This is who Democrats are now.

Watch:

The media is disgusting too.