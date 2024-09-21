MSNBC Host: Democrats Can’t Just Say They’re Here Legally

According to Breitbart, on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” MSNBC host and NBC Senior Business Analyst Stephanie Ruhle said that Democrats can’t just say about the migrant surge in Springfield, Ohio, that “it’s not illegal, they’re here legally.” But “even if they’re here legally and even if that is the fabric of the United States,” the U.S. has had issues with assimilating migrants.

[It’s only the fabric to Democrats.]

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens said, “[T]he problem that we’ve had in responding to Trump, is that we listen to the lie, like people eating cats in Springfield, Ohio, but we don’t listen to the part of the argument that contains an important seed of truth, which is that mass illegal migration has had huge and often negative consequences, and Trump’s opponents have to come to grips with the parts of the message that are resonating with tens of millions of voters.”

Ruhle responded, “And Democrats will immediately say, but it’s not illegal, they’re here legally. But, hold on, even if they’re here legally and even if that is the fabric of the United States since our country was founded, we’ve struggled with assimilating to immigrants, whether it was Irish people or Italian people, and take the opportunity to help educate people, rather than just say, get with it or you’re out of favor.”

You probably know that Bret Stephens can’t stand Donald Trump, so he jumps to calling him a liar without checking a thing. It is what he heard from people’s accounts, and eating cats is a Haitian Voodo practice. However, the point was that they weren’t always assimilating. How could they? They are taking over and swallowing up resources the people can’t afford to give up because they need to do so. It is also a red area that Democrats are using Haitians to turn Ohio deep blue.

None of this is the fault of the Haitians. Democrats invited them in for traitorous reasons and let everyone in without help. There is no doubt many or most of the Haitians are good people who want a better life, but we don’t vet. Haiti is one of the most crime-ridden countries in our hemisphere. They have warlords, criminals, needy, needy people. And we don’t screen people.

I hate to state the obvious over and over. Democrats are destroying the country to attain permanent electoral power. They are authoritarians and were willing to let an enfeebled man pretend he was running things. Now they are running a silly, superficial woman who can’t even speak as president. They have no one’s best interests at heart, including the Haitians.

The fact is 20,000 foreigners in one city of 58,000 can’t be here legally. The administration did this illegally and it’s happening all over the country.