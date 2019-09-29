MSNBC Hosts Unabashedly Lie to Their Viewers About Ukraine-Biden

MSDNC, aka MSNBC, is an opinion and conspiracy network, and they often lie. That happened last Monday when the Ukraine-Biden-Trump controversy blew up.

Daytime host Ali Velshi took up the topic of Joe Biden using US Aid to extort the Ukraine government into firing their top prosecutor who was investigating the company Joe’s son Hunter worked for. The prosecutor Viktor Shokin was preparing to interview Hunter Biden at the time.

Shokin was fired, falsely maligned, and Ukraine got the aid.

Velshi, along with co-host Stephanie Ruhle, suggested on Monday that the President was lying by lying himself and claiming the President did not have evidence that Biden was using U.S. taxpayer funds to extort the Ukraine administration.

Velshi conducted a brief training session for their viewers to explain what he says happened:

“President Trump had repeatedly suggested without evidence that Joe Biden used his VP position to pressure Ukraine to fire the country’s top prosecutor,” Velshi said.

HERE’S YOUR EVIDENCE VELSHI

There’s not only evidence, there’s a now-famous video of the former vice president not only admitting he used his influence but actually bragging about it.