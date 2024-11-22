Murkowski Demands Trump Nominees Are Vetted by Biden’s FBI

The AP wants the weaponized FBI to do their rigorous background checking on Trump’s nominees. Susan Collins is ready to fight every nominee, and Lisa Murkowski won’t approve any of the nominees unless the weaponized Biden FBI vets them.

Murkowski and Collins are more Democrat than Republican.

The Trump transition team has deliberately not signed the usual agreements with the White House or the Justice Department to allow the FBI to screen his personnel choices.

The team is trying to leave the deep state out of their selections.

The AP writes:

That means the Senate could be asked to vote on Trump’s picks without the usual rigorous background checking.

[…]

At issue is a memorandum of understanding under which a president — or, in this case, an incoming one — submits requests for name and background checks, and the FBI commits to flagging to the White House any adverse information uncovered during the process.

When asked Wednesday if she was concerned by the allegations [against Matt Gaetz], Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said, “Of course.”

“I said from the beginning that I was shocked by the nomination given the many allegations,” she added, “but that’s why it’s important that the Senate go through its process of making sure that we have a background check, that we have a Senate investigation which involves extensive interviews and questionnaires and then a public hearing.”

RINO Sen. Lisa Murkowski announces she won’t vote for any ofTrump’s nominees unless they are vetted by the FBI. pic.twitter.com/kZe4PbjPV7 — Martin Walsh (@martinwalsh__) November 22, 2024

The media and Democrats, mainly the media, are tearing each nominee apart. They don’t like any of them, but they are primarily after Pete Hegseth, Robert F. Kennedy, and Tulsi Gabbard. However, no nominee is safe.

They started insulting Pam Bondi today.

