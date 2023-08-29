MSNBC Propagandist Pushes School Closures That Scarred a Generation

The propaganda media has begun to churn up. Medhi Hassan is the worst. Everything he says in the clip is based on a lie. He claims school closings were not a mistake; to say so is a myth. The myths become “so ingrained and pervasive,” according to him that it isn’t “just something Fox viewers believe.”

Hassan will tell you the “actual truth.” He begins by twisting the truth about school closures. The man’s despicable as he quoted other Democrat media claiming children were far more susceptible to COVID than they were. He’s blowing smoke.

By the way, car accidents are the leading cause of death in children.

The problem is that we normal people haven't been nearly ruthless enough. We know they lied to us about every major Covid detail, stole almost 3 years of our lives, scarred an entire generation, & yet the propagandists not only haven't fled to a remote island in shame & disgrace,…

SCHOOL CLOSURES SCARRED A GENERATION

A study published April 29 in JAMA Network Open sheds light on how serious the harm from school closures has been.

The results were striking. On every one of the negative traits the overall scores went up, and on every one of the positive ones, there was a decline.

We know the White House and their media suppressed COVID information and only reported the approved narrative. They even suppressed information from doctors and researchers.

Far Left Democrats like Gretechen Whitmer used COVID relief funds to put anti-American CRT and gender ideology into the schools.

A report written by the National Bureau of Economic Research, a non-partisan, nonprofit group, concluded that shutting down during the pandemic was “by far the biggest mistake governors and state officials made.”

The study judged states on their economy, education, and mortality and compiled a comprehensive list showing how they now stand as coronavirus dies down.

New York, California, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Illinois were the worst. Florida did well in the new study, coming in number 6. The Democrat Governors’ policies “caused huge death rates, ruined children’s studies and destroyed businesses,” according to the study.

Johns Hopkins conducted an extensive meta-analysis of available literature on the effects of lockdowns on COVID-19 mortality and found that lockdowns must never again be used as a pandemic policy.

In their conclusion:

Lockdowns have not been used to such a large extent during any of the pandemics of the past century. However, lockdowns during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic have had devastating effects. They have contributed to reducing economic activity, raising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, contributing to domestic violence, and undermining liberal democracy. These costs to society must be compared to the benefits of lockdowns, which our meta-analysis has shown are marginal at best. Such a standard benefit-cost calculation leads to a strong conclusion: lockdowns should be rejected out of hand as a pandemic policy instrument.

