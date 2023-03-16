Whitmer Allotted COVID Funds for CRT & Genderism in Schools

Brendan Clarey, author at Chalkboard Review for The Center Square reports that Whitmer is spending Pandemic Relief Funds on Critical Race Theory and gender ideology. She “allotted $1.4 million in CARES Act funds to Michigan State University College of Education and Michigan Virtual to create online social justice courses,” Clarey writes.

Inside NoVa reports it’s under scrutiny.

Whitmer Has Her Own Hand-Selected Council

In 2019, Whitmer created the Governor’s Education Advisory Council and chose all 15 people who would serve on it. She personally signed off on granting the money, according to the report.

They created courses like “The ‘Anti-Racism and Social Justice Teaching and Leadership’ that teaches educators “how to see racism and privilege and how they play out in school and society, analyze theoretical frameworks for anti-racist and social justice teaching, recognize system oppression and apply strategies to dismantle it and examine how to connect with staff and communities,” the report explained. “The material in that course asked teachers about how they could respond to a classroom situation in the most anti-racist way possible.”

People must realize that teachers are learning to teach anti-Americanism and anti-white ideology. Critical Race Theory, including gender ideology, is based on Marxism.

Transition Children Behind Parents’ Backs

Michigan’s Department of Education is now urging teachers to transition children behind their parents’ backs.

Michigan’s Department of Education (MDOE) advocates for gender “fluidity” starting at the elementary school level. It pushes educators to “facilitate the sexual transition of minors without parental consent,” according to a new report.

After obtaining “videos and internal documentation from the state’s training program, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute Christopher Rufo reported that the “training program mimics the basic narrative of academic queer theory: the presenters claim that the West has created a false notion that ‘gender is binary’ in order to oppress racial and sexual minorities.”

Bizarre Terms from the Criminally Insane Educators

“…the department encourages teachers to adopt the principle of ‘intersectionality,’ a key tenet of critical race theory, to ‘dismantle systems of oppression,’ which are replicated through the culture and institutions of education,” Rufo explained. “The first step to dismantling these systems, according to the presenters, is to disrupt the gender binary.”

In one video, a self-described “Black, masculine-identified, cisgendered lesbian baby boomer” trainer Amorie Robinson describes the vast array of gender “terminology out there for [educators] to learn,” such as “gender fluid,” “gender queer,” or “gender non-conforming.”

Students may identify as “asexual, lesbian, straight, gay, bisexual, queer, questioning, demisexual, demiromantic, aromantic, and skoliosexual,” said Robinson. “I’ll leave that to you to go Google on those. Because we ain’t got time today!”

Whatever the Student Says

When asked how to address a student of some bizarre gender, Armorie said to go with whatever the student says.

“They’re the best experts on their own identities and their own bodies,” Amorie said. “You may have to sit with some discomfort sometimes.”

When a teacher asks how to respond to a student who claims to have “she/he/they/them” pronouns, the trainer responds adamantly: “Go with what the kid says. They’re the best experts on their lives. They’re the best experts on their own identities and their own bodies.” pic.twitter.com/d3lHn883e5 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2022

Abandon Gendered language

Rufo explained that the training program advises teachers to “abandon so-called gendered language.” ‘Boys and girls’ are out and replaced by gender-neutral variations such as ‘earthlings,’ ‘people with penises,’ and ‘people with vulvas.’”

None of it is sane.

Read the full story in City Journal.

The training program follows the basic narrative of radical gender theory: the presenters claim the West has created a false notion that “gender is binary” in order to oppress racial and sexual minorities. In response, teachers should work to “dismantle systems of oppression.” pic.twitter.com/weNqAmcokn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2022

Related