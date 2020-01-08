BDS supporter Ilhan Omar condemns sanctions against Iran

Rep. Ilhan Omar — who is a big supporter of the BDS movement, Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions against Israel — condemned the additional sanctions against Iran. She is Pro-Iran, anti-Israel, and pro-terrorist.

She asked President Trump to free terrorist Hoda Abdelmonem. Omar also asked for leniency for nine ISIS terrorists. In addition, when asked, she wouldn’t disavow communism or al-Qaeda.

However, she is against sanctions leveled on Iran.

Watch:

She also backs the War Powers Act to keep the President from protecting our military in Iraq and elsewhere.

The power to declare war resides with the Congress of the United States of America. Proud to be a part of this effort! 💪🏽 https://t.co/u1SpfUbXCu — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 8, 2020