BDS supporter Ilhan Omar condemns sanctions against Iran

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Rep. Ilhan Omar — who is a big supporter of the BDS movement, Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions against Israel — condemned the additional sanctions against Iran. She is Pro-Iran, anti-Israel, and pro-terrorist.

She asked President Trump to free terrorist Hoda Abdelmonem. Omar also asked for leniency for nine ISIS terrorists. In addition, when asked, she wouldn’t disavow communism or al-Qaeda.

However, she is against sanctions leveled on Iran.

Watch:

She also backs the War Powers Act to keep the President from protecting our military in Iraq and elsewhere.

