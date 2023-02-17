MSNBC’s David Jolly: GOP Thinks Reading a Book Makes You Gay

The clip below is worthy of discussion since every word is the opposite of the truth from Sentinel perspective. It’s a discussion between Joy Reid and gasbag David Jolly. They seem to believe what they’re saying. Kooky far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid begins the clip below by saying Republicans are pushing Big Government and thought control.

Truth: Americans are being mandated and controlled into oblivion by DEMOCRATS. All the Western leftists talk about is controlling us through AI, gene editing, and surveillance.

David Jolly used his time lying about Republicans. He’s still pushing the lie that Donald Trump cruelly separated parents from children at the border.

Truth: Parents were breaking the law – when we had immigration laws – and were being detained in private prisons or other facilities. The administration wasn’t going to imprison their children. Some children were not with their parents but were being trafficked. All were returned to their parents with rare exceptions. In some cases, parents wouldn’t take them back.

Contributor David Jolly, a former Representative, is a member of the Forward Party, which is more of a stunt than a party, and favors a lot of left-wing goals like ranked-choice voting, open primaries, approval voting, and any other bad voting idea. On other issues, the party goes with whatever the members want at that given time. Democrat Andrew Yang formed it.

In 2015, before Jolly entered Congress, Jolly was worth $122,000. Today, he’s worth $5 million. He’s making his money from moronic statements that feed an MSNBC narrative. MSNBC is dumbing down America.

Jolly claims that Republicans think reading a book can make people gay and want to ban books. No one says that. People are objecting to porn and gay porn books in school libraries and classrooms.

MSNBC’s @DavidJollyFL on the GOP: “A group of people that believe reading a book can make you gay.”@JoyAnnReid: “They think the solution … is big, big govt. It’s the governor of Fla. telling you specifically what books you can read … It’s literal govt thought control” pic.twitter.com/qzz4j4n3kZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2023

