MTG on the Debt Bill: Betrayer or Realist?

Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) and Thomas Massie voted for the debt ceiling bill, which only passed with 149 Republican votes. It passed with more Democrat votes than Republican votes. MTG explained why on Rob Schmitt last night.

Betrayer or Realist

Primarily, she was interested in the Massie amendment. She feels that the tool provided by the amendment can help them kill the weaponization of the government. For example, she believes they can cancel the DOJ’s new facility. With each item listed separately, the House can defund them individually.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) filed an amendment Tuesday requiring the Treasury to prioritize payments using a five-tiered structure. He voted for the debt deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Joe Biden based on this amendment getting through.

The tiered payment structure he introduced would prioritize different payments. Tier 1 would include public debt, Social Security, and Medicare payments. Tier 2 would consist of Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs payments. Tier 3 would include payments for programs not designated in a tier. Tier 4 would include compensation for the executive branch and other government activities. Tier 5 would consist of compensation for members of Congress.

[Are we confident it will get through the Senate?]

She also felt that at least this way, they got something. Anything is a win because they don’t have the power they need. MTG said Chuck Schumer lined up 60 votes in the Senate. that means eleven RINOs, the usual suspects, planned to vote for the bill.

Conservatives need more Republicans in office who are actually Republicans.

Betrayer or realist? You tell me.

The Democrats’ only platform appears to be to buy off people, and they will spend until we crash. They don’t care if our economy crashes. They still win. That’s what Republicans are up against.

Watch:

