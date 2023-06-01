Sam Ponder Called a Bigot for Stating the Obvious About Women’s Sports

M Dowling
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed legislation banning transgender women from playing on female sports teams in college, NBC News reports.

The legislation expands the state’s 2021 ban on transgender athletes on K-12 sports teams to include college teams. Students assigned one sex at birth would be prohibited from playing under a different gender identity based on hormone treatment. Men have very different physical structures and musculature.

“Look, if you are a biological male, you are not going to be competing in women’s and girls’ sports in Alabama. It’s about fairness, plain and simple,” Ivey said.

[She’ll be falsely called a bigot, along with the entire state, by the radicals who want us to believe in crazy.]

ESPN commentator Samantha Ponder was called a bigot after posting a tweet opposing biological male participation in women’s athletics.

INCOMING, SAMANTHA PONDER

Ponder, who has worked at ESPN for over a decade, quote tweeted former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines. Riley is a vociferous opponent of biological male participation.

Gaines had posted concerns from California student-athletes and parents regarding fairness in track and field competitions.

On Sunday, USA Today columnist Nancy Armour took issue with Ponder’s tweet in an opinion article. It was titled “What ESPN’s Sam Ponder calls ‘fairness’ is plain old bigotry.”

“Don’t be fooled by the people who screech about ‘fairness’ to cloak their bigotry toward transgender girls and women,” she wrote. “This is, and always was, about hate, fear, and ignorance,” says Daily Caller.

“Call me whatever names you want, but it doesn’t change the fact that it is inherently unfair for biological males to compete in female sports. It’s literally the reason they were separate in the first place + the reason we needed Title IX,” Ponder Tweeted.

HAVE PRIDE IN WOMEN
There is a solution:


