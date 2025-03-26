UK Goes After Gab for Allowing Illegal Language

The UK authoritarians are using their online safety act to threaten Gab, a free speech platform. They are threatening to steal 10% of their revenue. A community note claimed they allowed child sexual abuse, terrorism, fraud, and incitement to violence. The note provided no evidence.

Torba said, “To be clear, this image obviously isn’t aimed at our patriotic British brothers and sisters, but rather at their tyrannical government. The UK’s “Online Safety Act” is a textbook example of the left’s manipulative use of language. Just look at how it’s framed—who could possibly oppose something called “online safety”? It’s sold to the public as a tool to combat obviously illegal content like child exploitation—things no one disagrees with. But buried in the fine print are vague “hate speech” clauses, which serve as the real tool for narrative control. That’s the true objective: to police thought and silence dissent under the guise of protecting people.”


