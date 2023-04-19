MTG Triggers FangFang’s Boyfriend During a Hearing

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene addressed Rep. Eric Swalwell’s affair with a Chinese spy named FangFang. Democrats wanted it stricken from the record. We’re not allowed to mention that he could have shared secrets with a spy. Access to top-secret foreign intelligence and sleeping with a Chinese spy doesn’t look good.

Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t remove him from the Intelligence Committee. That would have been an appropriate safeguard.

MTG calling out @ericswalwell for committing treason upon America by having sex with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang pic.twitter.com/MjxDxuUdY8 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 19, 2023

Notice that Eric Swalwell didn’t deny it. He said it was personal and should be stricken from the record. Democrats in Congress attack Republicans constantly and now pretend they hold the higher moral ground.

If you care about Stormy D., you gotta care about Fang-Fang. https://t.co/Mdawku4SEn — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) April 19, 2023

FangFang Was Key to Swalwell’s Rise in Politics

Swalwell was named in an Axios report detailing what US officials believed to be a political intelligence operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency between 2011 and 2015.

The woman at the center of the operation, Fang Fang or Christine Fang, took part in fundraising activity for Swalwell’s 2014 reelection campaign and helped place an intern in the California Democrat’s office, according to Axios.

She is responsible for his rise to power.

Swalwell was never suspected of any wrongdoing by his Democrat colleagues in government intelligence or in Congress.

[Why not? Why wasn’t he suspected of giving away secrets during a tryst with his Honey Pot?]

“I was told about this individual and I offered to help,” he told CNN’s Jim Sciutto. “All I did was cooperate and the FBI said that yesterday.”

According to Axios, Swalwell was just the kind of politician a spy in Fang’s position would look to target. Gaining a foothold with an up and comer was part of the “long game” planned by China, Axios reported, with the goal of influencing broader U.S. policy years down the road.

Swalwell reportedly first came into contact with Fang when he worked as a Dublin, California city councilman and she was a member of the Chinese Student Association at California State University East Bay, where she enrolled after coming to the U.S. in 2011.

It was reportedly through the student organizations that Fang was able to make connections in political circles, in part by promoting a connection with the large Chinese-American community in the Bay Area. Fang has not been charged by the Department of Justice. She also never directly contributed to Swalwell’s campaign, which would have been illegal since she is a foreign national.

Related