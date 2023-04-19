Patti LuPone Compares the Christian Right to the Taliban

Patti LuPone was on The View, a perfectly awful show, and told Whoopi, another dingbat, that she can’t tell the difference between the Christian Right and the Taliban.

“I’ve said this before, and I’m going to get in trouble. But I’ve said this before, and it’s been in print. I don’t know what the difference is between our Christian right and the Taliban is. I have no idea what the difference is,” Patti LuPone said on The View, an evil TV show where the panel lies and misinforms nonstop.

“You’re not the only person who has said that,” Whoopi added.

“I don’t. I just don’t know what the difference is. What’s happening in this country right now in the name of religion is so dangerous,” LuPone concluded with tremendous hate in her heart.

The only thing I’ve seen from Christians is that we shouldn’t groom children. I’ve seen six Christians murdered by a Democrat transgender. I’ve seen Democrats mass murder people in Louisville within days of each other, and I’ve watched teens go wild in Democrat Chicago while being told by the future Democrat Mayor that they’re just desperate and need to eat.

Charlie Kirk tweeted, “Christians have been bullied by secular extremists like Patti Lupone for too long. No more.”

I think that’s right, but I don’t really care what very stupid people think.

The View guest host says she has no idea the difference between the Christian right and the taliban pic.twitter.com/0xJ1l3RK1d — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 19, 2023

Twitchy picked up some responses. Here are a few.

She doesn’t deserve an audience.

isn’t this the person who sat on a B’way stage with her mask off, spitting out words to yell at a paying-audience-member to put their mask on?????? — (((Civil_DiscourseNY)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Next_andReady) April 19, 2023

Here’s a good idea. Send her over. We only need to pay her fare one way.

I assure you, twenty four hours with the taliban and you would Totally understand the difference. — L Hazard (@LHazard7) April 19, 2023

What about the beheading thingy?

We haven’t kidnapped and beheaded anyone. @TheView so that’s a big difference right there. — Julier1776 (@Julie_1776) April 19, 2023

