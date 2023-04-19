Patti LuPone Compares the Christian Right to the Taliban

M Dowling
Patti LuPone was on The View, a perfectly awful show, and told Whoopi, another dingbat, that she can’t tell the difference between the Christian Right and the Taliban.

“I’ve said this before, and I’m going to get in trouble. But I’ve said this before, and it’s been in print. I don’t know what the difference is between our Christian right and the Taliban is. I have no idea what the difference is,” Patti LuPone said on The View, an evil TV show where the panel lies and misinforms nonstop.

“You’re not the only person who has said that,” Whoopi added.

“I don’t. I just don’t know what the difference is. What’s happening in this country right now in the name of religion is so dangerous,” LuPone concluded with tremendous hate in her heart.

The only thing I’ve seen from Christians is that we shouldn’t groom children. I’ve seen six Christians murdered by a Democrat transgender. I’ve seen Democrats mass murder people in Louisville within days of each other, and I’ve watched teens go wild in Democrat Chicago while being told by the future Democrat Mayor that they’re just desperate and need to eat.

Charlie Kirk tweeted, “Christians have been bullied by secular extremists like Patti Lupone for too long. No more.”

I think that’s right, but I don’t really care what very stupid people think.

Twitchy picked up some responses. Here are a few.

She doesn’t deserve an audience.

Here’s a good idea. Send her over. We only need to pay her fare one way.

What about the beheading thingy?


Peter B. Prange
18 seconds ago

There is ignorance and then there is willful ignorance. The next lower level is stupidity and I suppose the bottom is the typical “View” person who simply has the inability to think or recognise reality. Some simple are so shallow it is hard to believe they are actual human beings.

