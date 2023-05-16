Team Investigating Hunter’s Laptop Pulled Off the Case

An IRS whistleblower’s attorneys sent a letter to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees that makes the DOJ look corrupt. The attorneys claim the Department of Justice kicked the whistleblower’s investigative team off the Hunter Biden probe. They say it was done in retaliation.

Is it retaliation, or is it part of the cover-up?

CORRUPT DOJ RETALIATION?

This is a major story if true. Democrats and their partisan hacks conjured up Russiagate and Ukraine whistleblowers who weren’t legitimate. Their words were treated like the Psalms. But it looks like it’s different when political opponents are involved. If accurate, whistleblowers who invent Russia conspiracy tales and anti-American Colonels who leak are legitimate. But actual whistleblowers aren’t if the corrupt administration doesn’t like what they have to say.

“Today, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed.” the letter begins, “that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress,” the letter states.

"On April 27, 2023, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel appeared before the House Committee on Ways and Means. He testified: "I can say without any hesitation there will be no retaliation for anyone making an allegation or a call to a whistleblower hotline." However, this move is clearly retaliatory and may also constitute obstruction of a congressional inquiry. The attorneys reminded the DOJ of the whistleblower's rights: "Our client has a right to make disclosures to Congress pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 6103(f)(5) and 5 U.S.C. § 7211. He is protected by 5 U.S.C. § 2302 from retaliatory personnel actions—including receiving a "significant change in duties, responsibilities, or working conditions"1 (which this clearly is) because of his disclosures to Congress.2 Any attempt by any government official to prevent a federal employee from furnishing information to Congress is also a direct violation of longstanding appropriations restriction.3 Furthermore, 18 U.S.C. § 1505 makes it a crime to obstruct an investigation of Congress. "We respectfully request that you give this matter your prompt attention. Removing the experienced investigators who have worked this case for years and are now the subject-matter experts is exactly the sort of issue our client intended to blow the whistle on to begin with.' The DOJ and FBI are so corrupt that they seem to do it in plain sight. They are mocking you, America. IRS DOJ Retaliation Letter

