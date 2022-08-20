Sen Grassley Says McConnell’s Trying to “Wake People Up”

Mitch McConnell, Republican’s so-called senate leader, has waved the white flag, warning people we won’t win the Senate and could lose seats because of poor candidates.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different. They’re statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

Are they poor candidates, or do they need proper advice? Are they worse than the communist and socialist Democrats?

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa was on Fox News on Friday and claimed Mitch’s comments were aimed at waking people up to get them out to vote. If that’s true, it’s not effective. Only losers say we’re losing three months out. You won’t hear that from Democrats about their awful candidates.

Grassley was more optimistic at the Iowa State Fair:

“We are going to take back the majority because of the fact that the president’s approval rating is under 40 [percent] and all the problems with the economy, people’s pocketbooks are being robbed every day because of Biden inflation.”

He then defended McConnell, but he’s on very shaky ground there. McConnell sounded like he meant it. He’s also thrown lifelines to Democrats on three bills that will turn us into socialists. That turns people away from the party more than candidates who are inexperienced campaigners.

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) is also downplaying the party’s chances of retaking the Senate.

They’re throwing in the towel instead of helping weak candidates get their campaigns on track.

Grassley also said:

“But he [McConnell] needs to have people help by voting, help by getting votes out, and help by contributing to the candidates, and most importantly, the candidates working just as hard as they can.”

Grassley thinks the issue is mainly inflation, but crime and the border are far more important, which is what candidates should explain to voters. The border and crime are existential threats to our way of life.

As for McConnell, his lousy attitude is hurting the party. He needs to shut up if he can’t be optimistic and help the so-called poor candidates.

