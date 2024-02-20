Multi-Country Vax Study Funded by CDC, Pharma-Tied Researchers

The largest multicountry Covid study links vaccines to potential adverse effects as if we didn’t know.

The new study looked at nearly 100,000,000 vaccinated people and confirmed observed links to increased risk of adverse effects, including myocarditis and Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The global Covid Vaccine Safety Project conducted the study. It included eight countries: Argentina, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand, and Scotland.

It looked at adverse effects, specifically after the administration of Pfizer, Moderna, and Astra Zeneca vaccines. Research has found a significant increase in cases of Guillain Barré.

Pfizer and Moderna were associated with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that occurred more than expected.

Scripps claim the adverse effects are rare.

The CDC and the HHS backed the study. The researchers claim they are providing transparency.

“By making the data dashboards publicly available, we are able to support greater transparency and stronger communications to the health sector and public,” says Associate Professor Helen Petousis-HarrisCo-Director, Global Vaccine Data Network hosted at the University of Auckland.

Several of the researchers have received money from or have relationships with Big Pharma.

Scripps writes: The CDC recommends nearly everyone six months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine. Updated COVID-19 shots were released last September.

