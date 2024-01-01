Multicultural Enrichment in Milan

You won’t find Italians or tourists in Piazza del Duomo in Milan on New Year’s. Instead, you’ll find what you see in the clip. Notice the fights breaking out. They are all military-aged men. There are about 120,000 migrants in Milan. At least 20% of the population is foreign.

They’re raping the women.

Isn’t diversity grand?

Italian police investigating New Year's Eve sex attacks on at least nine women in Milan have carried out raids today after 18 suspects were identified.

The attacks, reminiscent to the infamous New Year's Eve assaults in Cologne in 2016, occurred as people were celebrating in… pic.twitter.com/iyFEYXN2w0

