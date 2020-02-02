Multiple people stabbed in London terror attack

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Several people were stabbed in Streatham, South London by a terrorist who was shot dead by police. Witnesses describe a man with a “machete” and “silver canisters” on his chest being chased by armed officers before being shot, Sky News reported.

A man and a woman were definitely wounded. That’s all we know about the terrorists’ victims.

Sky’s home affairs correspondent Mark White said photos show him wearing something resembling a suicide vest – it’s not clear if it was real.

Video shows plain-clothed armed officers approaching the body on Streatham High Road before quickly pulling back.

Police confirmed the attacker died in the incident, at around 2 pm.

That’s what happens when foreigners pour in without proper screening.

A shop owner, who also wanted to stay anonymous, said the man had taken a knife from one of the high street’s shops before stabbing a man and a woman.

England was a very safe country, but some areas, including London, are no longer very safe. There are a lot of knife attacks in London. Mayor Sadiq Khan banned knives and had police going around collecting them, but this man had a machete. Not shocking, is it?

It is no different from trying to take everyone’s guns. This isn’t about the weapon, it’s about the people. The core issues need to be examined and dealt with. The collection of guns and knives from lawful gun owners is meaningless noise.

It was a gun that stopped the knifer.

The people in England aren’t suffering from Brexit, they’re suffering from the dangers on their streets.

TWITTER INFORMATION

