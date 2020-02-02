Multiple people stabbed in London terror attack

Several people were stabbed in Streatham, South London by a terrorist who was shot dead by police. Witnesses describe a man with a “machete” and “silver canisters” on his chest being chased by armed officers before being shot, Sky News reported.

A man and a woman were definitely wounded. That’s all we know about the terrorists’ victims.

Sky’s home affairs correspondent Mark White said photos show him wearing something resembling a suicide vest – it’s not clear if it was real.

Video shows plain-clothed armed officers approaching the body on Streatham High Road before quickly pulling back.

Police confirmed the attacker died in the incident, at around 2 pm.

That’s what happens when foreigners pour in without proper screening.

A shop owner, who also wanted to stay anonymous, said the man had taken a knife from one of the high street’s shops before stabbing a man and a woman.

England was a very safe country, but some areas, including London, are no longer very safe. There are a lot of knife attacks in London. Mayor Sadiq Khan banned knives and had police going around collecting them, but this man had a machete. Not shocking, is it?

It is no different from trying to take everyone’s guns. This isn’t about the weapon, it’s about the people. The core issues need to be examined and dealt with. The collection of guns and knives from lawful gun owners is meaningless noise.

It was a gun that stopped the knifer.

The people in England aren’t suffering from Brexit, they’re suffering from the dangers on their streets.

TWITTER INFORMATION

Scene in Streatham, south London, where a man has been shot by armed police in a “terrorist-related” incidenthttps://t.co/U66nylKGBU pic.twitter.com/LfV7TLbkhG — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 2, 2020

#Streatham London: Met PD – have confirmed it was a terrorist attack. A ‘number’ of people have been stabbed. The suspect has been shot. pic.twitter.com/t81Jneo0LJ — ☤☤ (@Ravagiing) February 2, 2020

#BREAKING : Terrorist attack in London. Multiple people are injured. 1 islamic terrorist gun down by security forces. Terrorist was shooting “Allah-O-Akbar” and injured multiple people with knifes. — अर्ध-सन्यासी (Half Hermit) (@bababanaras) February 2, 2020

URGENT: VIDEO- #UK TERRORIST incident in #streatham, south #London, several people injured, terrorist shot by police. Area secured for now pic.twitter.com/RCV5KralDE — AS-Source News (@ASBreakingNews) February 2, 2020

My heart goes out to anyone caught up in the terror attack in Streatham – everyone except for the monster who tried to kill several people. Well done to the #police for their swift response in killing this terrorist. #London #stabbing #terrorattack #Streatham pic.twitter.com/WL9wiTaiLn — Diary Of An OTD Girl (@DiaryOtdGirl) February 2, 2020

“Terrorists seek to destroy our way of life here” Terrorists ARE your way of life in London. https://t.co/aKbt4PGXjo — Old Holborn ✘ (@Holbornlolz) February 2, 2020