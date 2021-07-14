Mural honoring the life of George Floyd destroyed by lightning

















A mural of George Floyd collapsed in Ohio, apparently from a lightning strike. The only one to blame for that one is God.

The Left keeps honoring George Floyd’s life even though he was a violent, drug-addicted criminal in life. In death, he tragically died while Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on his neck and while he was under the influence of several drugs including enough fentanyl to kill him almost four times over.

A weather radar operated by WTVG detected a lightning strike in the block at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the station reported.

“Right before that storm hit, I just pulled in my driveway and it wasn’t down,” Susan Keller, who lives nearby, told WTVG. “I would’ve noticed it right away. I noticed it when they put it up, I would’ve noticed it when it came down.”

Police were later seen outside the building setting up a barrier around a fallen pile of bricks, WTVG reported. Keller said she hopes the “beautiful” piece gets restored as city officials differ on what exactly caused it to come down.

But the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department lists the cause of the collapse as a lightning strike based on witness reports and the scene, spokeswoman Sterling Rahe told the Blade.

The witness reported seeing lightning hit the building prior to the collapse, but Koogan said he spoke to the person and found no evidence to support the theory. The inspector also shot down assertions that rain factored into the fall.

Some say it was just that the building was in a state of decay.

The artist who created the mural, David Ross, said he’s unsure what to believe. He was threatened or something.

“When I did the mural, there was stuff on the wall that I couldn’t remove and that let me know how strong the structure was,” Ross told the Blade. “The lightning thing, that’s possible, but I know it didn’t just fall.”

Ross is planning a new mural to honor the life of a Democrat hero and lifelong criminal.

Meanwhile, people don’t care that statues of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Lewis and Clark, Theodore Roosevelt, and so many other heroes are torn down by radicals.

