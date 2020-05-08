Murder of COV researcher on verge of a breakthrough no longer a mystery

A medical researcher said to be on the “verge of making very significant” coronavirus findings was found shot to death over the weekend in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Bing Liu, 37, a researcher for the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, was found dead Saturday inside a home in Ross Township, north of Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said.

He had been shot in the head and neck, the agency said.

“Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications,” the School of Medicine wrote in a statement. “We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence.”

An hour after Liu’s body was discovered, a second person, Hao Gu, 46, was found dead inside a car less than a mile away, the agency said.

New information suggests a murder-suicide.

Police say the suspect killed Liu in an Elm Court home before shooting himself in the car, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

Liu died of gunshot wounds to the “head, neck, and torso,” the television station reported. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Liu’s rear and front patio doors were open at the time of the homicide due to nice weather, his wife wasn’t at home and there was no forced entry and nothing taken.

No one ever heard of Hao Gu, but he was an award-winning software engineer. Early reports say Mr. Gu’s wounds were self-inflicted, but Mr. Liu was murdered. There appears to have been a love triangle.

They shared an intimate partner and had a longstanding dispute.

Sgt. Kohlhepp said, “Our investigation of the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Bing Liu and Hao Gu indicates that the actions that took place on Saturday, May 2, 2020, was the result of a lengthy dispute regarding an intimate partner.

“We have found zero evidence that this tragic event has anything to do with employment at the University of Pittsburgh, any work being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh and the current health crisis affecting the United States and the world. “Due to the fact that the individuals involved are not United States citizens and in accordance with long-standing protocol, our review has been forwarded to federal authorities.”

Both of the deceased men appear to be Chinese citizens living in the United States.