89.4% of NY deceased had other conditions, 66% of new admissions stayed-at-home

New York deaths topped 20,000 and between New York and New Jersey, those two states account for about 40% of the deaths in the United States. So, why are we making everyone stay in their homes?

There is more.

The New York State Department of Health reports that 89.4% of people who die from the coronavirus have pre-existing conditions. So, why aren’t we just making them stay home?

It also strikes men more than women.

In places like Alleghany, there are no cases so why are they hunkered down?

There are large numbers of Blacks and Hispanics in relation to the population. That needs to be looked at right away without the political nonsense.

As we reported prior to this, 66% of new admissions to New York hospitals say they were stay-at-homes. So, why are we shutting everything down and staying at home?

The NY Times reported that New York seeded much of the country.

So, why don’t we just make New Yorkers stay put and open up the rest of the country? In fact, maybe we need the border wall around New York. Make them get a visa to leave. Florida’s move forcing New Yorkers to quarantine was a brilliant move.

In addition, up to 25% of the dead are from nursing homes. And what did Governor Cuomo do? Why he ordered nursing homes to take the patients afflicted with the virus back into the ill-equipped homes. The virus spread like wildfire. And he had an empty Navy hospital ship he could have used instead.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday he’s not willing to trade people’s lives to reopen the state’s economy, saying it’s “absurd” to argue over how many deaths are worth reopening the state.

It’s actually absurd for him to say he won’t trade a life and our economy crashes and burns. The social distancing was only meant to keep hospital admissions down. It was intended to flatten the curve. Then we went to crushing the curve. Now it’s we can’t sacrifice one life. That really is nuts.