Murderer Can Sue Amazon & Whole Foods for Not Hiring Him as a Delivery Man

A judge ruled Wednesday that Amazon and Whole Foods can be sued for refusing to hire a convicted murderer who served 23 years in prison, Reuters reports.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan approved Henry Franklin’s request to pursue a class-action lawsuit.

Franklin was rejected for a grocery delivery job by Cornucopia Logistics, a company that works with Amazon and Whole Foods. The rejection and subsequent lawsuit occurred in New York.

Amazon determined after a background check that Franklin had lied on his April 2019 job application by answering “no” when asked if he had a criminal record.

In New York, Criminal Histories Don’t Matter

New York law bars employers from rejecting job applicants based on their criminal histories unless the crimes relate directly to the jobs sought, or hirings would pose an unreasonable risk to the public.

Without ruling on the merits, Caproni said the defendants failed to show that either exception applied, adding that Franklin “has adequately alleged that he is rehabilitated and no longer poses a threat to the public.”

He LIED ON THE APPLICATION! He also spent 23 years in prison but didn’t take advantage of education or job training? Delivering items, going in and out of strangers’ homes is questionable for a murderer. If anything went wrong, those companies would be at risk. But, the judge decided he’s not a threat.

What do you think?

