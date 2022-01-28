Report: San Fran Runs an Illegal Drug Consumption Center Where Fentanyl Flows Freely

San Francisco’s leaders say the city’s supervised drug dealing & drug consumption site will help addicts quit, but trying to get addicts to quit in an environment that promotes and even celebrates drug use is doomed to fail. This is medical malpractice. ~ Michael Shellenberger, journalist and author

San Francisco officials provide rehab for drug addicts by supervising the sale and use of drugs, according to a report by journalists Michael Shellenberger and Leighton Woodhouse.

Last week, Mayor London Breed opened the Tenderloin Linkage Center for rehab services and the two reporters decided to see what was going on for themselves.

Breed recently gave a speech that would be worthy of any tough cop but that was all a fraud. She is still a radical leftist and her ideas are destined to fail if this report is accurate.

Her plan is to clean up the Linkage Center by giving addicts food, water, and hygiene services. Workers also connect them to housing options and essential health services, including detox and substance-abuse treatment.

The city also has it set up illegally as a drug consumption center. What that means is anyone could come in and use any substance they want, including methamphetamine, crack, heroin, or fentanyl.

The addicts inject or smoke, though they have to do it a few feet away from the dining and gaming tables.

According to multiple reports that the two reporters amassed, they witnessed city officials overseeing the use and dealing of drugs — specifically fentanyl — on the site. There is a constant flow of fentanyl.

Although Breed is pushing to open a “drug consumption site” legally, wherein city officials can oversee those actions, such sites are currently illegal under both federal and state law. Yet, it exists illegally, according to the authors.

“The two of us witnessed a half-dozen people smoking fentanyl in an outdoor area on the site, and two people passed out at a table,” the journalists wrote on Friday.

Violent drug dealers are everywhere and it’s unsafe, according to the journalists. What goes on in the Center spills into the outdoors.

The facility is located near Civic Center Plaza, where hundreds of dealers and users congregate night and day. Throngs of addicts stand around in a daze, yell incoherently, or slump themselves over on the ground. They use drugs out in the open, jabbing needles into appendages, puffing on pipes, and inhaling from burning foil, Erica Sandberg explains at City Journal.

Shellenberger just found a publisher for his latest book, San Fransicko, in which he explains how leftists destroy US cities.

The dealers have little to worry about. San Francisco taxpayers are subsidizing their business by housing, paying, and feeding addicts, who come from around the US to enjoy the high-potency and low-cost fentanyl and meth the city provides. pic.twitter.com/zsuNJVJeRB — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 23, 2022

An employee of a city contractor at the linkage center told us that two people had overdosed and been revived since the site opened on Tuesday. I believe people, including young women and children, should be free to walk down EVERY sidewalk in every city They cannot do so today in the city that spent decades promoting itself as the most livable and walkable cities in America San Francisco is a national shame — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 23, 2022 A PR person denied the existence of the site & acknowledged such a site would be illegal, but other employees repeatedly confirmed it. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 21, 2022

There is no question either of the existence of the site or its illegality. The existence of the site was first discovered by reporter @EricaJSandberg Senior officials from multiple city agencies & contractors were on-site Full report here:https://t.co/sm3IgJ72mK — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 21, 2022

San Francisco has taken over a public plaza to create a taxpayer-funded and city-staffed “linkage center” where people are using and dealing drugs SF is trying to normalize fentanyl use SF has turned over United Nations Plaza to a violent foreign drug cartel pic.twitter.com/eTfRUGCAxy — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 23, 2022

I documented the city-sanctioned drug dealing with @lwoodhouse who has been in war zones including El Salvador I’ve been in war zones in Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and Congo since 1988. SF’s UN Plaza is scarier than any war zone except for Congo. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 23, 2022

I have no evidence of financial corruption, just ideological corruption DA @chesaboudin says that the drug dealers are victims In fact, we know for a fact that they make thousands of dollars a month that they wire to families back home — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 23, 2022

