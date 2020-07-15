Museum of African American History & Culture defines ‘whiteness’ & it’s racist

The National Museum of African American History and Culture has a graphic that explains whiteness, which is a bad idea to begin with since skin color doesn’t determine who we are.

The claim is that certain signs of whiteness are: “objectivity, the nuclear family, progress, respect for authority, delayed gratification,” and so on. So what does that mean? Hispanic and Black people don’t go for any of the aforementioned? What racist drivel.

If you go to the website, it might raise your blood pressure. It’s clear they object to the fact that the country is mostly white. They bloviate about ‘white privilege,’ ‘white fragility,’ and ‘white supremacy’ and those terms are also racist.

They don’t like the fact that the country is mostly white and that makes them racist.

They managed to insult everyone.

The National Museum of African American History & Culture wants to make you aware of certain signs of whiteness: Individualism, hard work, objectivity, the nuclear family, progress, respect for authority, delayed gratification, more. (via @RpwWilliams)https://t.co/k9X3u4Suas pic.twitter.com/gWYOeEh4vu — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 15, 2020

None of those ‘signs’ should be assigned to white people. It’s very insulting. The infographic suggests people of color are lawless, dependent, selfish, impulsive, and on and on.

This museum operates under the auspices of the Smithsonian. Did they hire skinheads to draw up this infographic?