Terrorists set up a country in Portland, but Dem officials are angry with officers

The terrorist-communists of Portland have set up an occupied territory outside the federal courthouse and they are calling it “Chinook Land Autonomous Territory,” or CLAT.

These people are insane.

As Newt Gingrich said on Twitter, “Oregon, with six weeks of active rioting and attacks on federal property has had a 380 percent increase in shootings over the past year. Five homicides occurred within a 24 hour period this weekend. Democratic Mayor blames President Trump but does nothing to stop killings.”

THE NEW COUNTRY OF CLAT

Overnight antifa occupied the street outside the Portland federal courthouse using stolen construction equipment and kitchen appliances. They named the occupation the “Chinook Land Autonomous Territory,” or CLAT. pic.twitter.com/wS89M0F9S5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 15, 2020

Antifa in Portland set up walls and barriers in the street outside the federal courthouse to claim their own autonomous zone, calling it “CLAT” for “Chinook Land Autonomous Territory.” pic.twitter.com/ntQQPfCZAR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 15, 2020

Senator Wyden wasn’t upset by the violence over the past six weeks, but he is upset that federal officers are rounding up the criminals:

This weekend a peaceful protestor was shot in the head with a potentially deadly crowd control munition after Donald Trump deployed fed’l law enforcement to Portland. Trump thinks he can treat law enforcement as his personal occupying army. Not on my watch. I’m demanding answers: pic.twitter.com/9MytI1M05A — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) July 15, 2020

Democrats are upset that violent criminals are being arrested in the night. These communist radicals are going to face stiff sentences and it is what they deserve.

Welcome to the real world. https://t.co/wlH8obUbM3 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 15, 2020

For his part, Mayor Wheeler is only concerned about graffiti on the federal courthouse. He doesn’t want law and order, he wants the federal officers to leave.

Portland Mayor tells federal authorities to clean up the graffiti left on the federal courthouse by antifa in his city. Meanwhile, Portland streets look like this: https://t.co/KeVwrugr4r pic.twitter.com/qjaRaYuWKB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 15, 2020