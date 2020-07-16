Terrorists set up a country in Portland, but Dem officials are angry with officers

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The terrorist-communists of Portland have set up an occupied territory outside the federal courthouse and they are calling it “Chinook Land Autonomous Territory,” or CLAT.

These people are insane.

As Newt Gingrich said on Twitter, “Oregon, with six weeks of active rioting and attacks on federal property has had a 380 percent increase in shootings over the past year. Five homicides occurred within a 24 hour period this weekend. Democratic Mayor blames President Trump but does nothing to stop killings.”

THE NEW COUNTRY OF CLAT

Senator Wyden wasn’t upset by the violence over the past six weeks, but he is upset that federal officers are rounding up the criminals:

Democrats are upset that violent criminals are being arrested in the night. These communist radicals are going to face stiff sentences and it is what they deserve.

For his part, Mayor Wheeler is only concerned about graffiti on the federal courthouse. He doesn’t want law and order, he wants the federal officers to leave.

