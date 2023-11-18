Musk to Launch a “Thermonuclear Lawsuit” Against Media Matters

Elon Musk will launch a “Thermonuclear lawsuit” against Media Matters and all those who colluded in the “fraudulent attack” on free speech X for his alleged anti-Semitic comment. As soon as court opens on Monday, he’s filing the lawsuit.

One of the allegations is that neo-Nazi posts regularly appear alongside ads. Mr. Musk says that Media Matters manipulated the data to make it appear so.

The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company pic.twitter.com/55vl7PspaQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2023

Elon Musk’s X platform is under a full-scale assault by big tech and media Titans after a manipulated anti-Semitism controversy.

The following companies have suspended their advertising on X: IBM, Apple, Disney, Comcast, Lionsgate, Paramount, Warner Brothers, NBC Universal, and the European Commission.

THE CONTROVERSY

Mr. Musk responded to a tweet in which an X user stated that Jews are encouraging migration from developing countries to the U.S. and Europe.

“To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting ‘Hitler was right’: You got something you want to say?” an X user wrote – who identified as a “Jewish Conservative” in the bio – wrote. “Why don’t [sic] you say it to our faces.”

Another user responded, suggesting minorities carried out antisemitism and hinted the Jews were to blame.

“Okay. Jewish [communities] have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them,” the post read.

“I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much,” the user continued, adding, “You want truth said to your face, there it is.”

Musk replied: “You have said the actual truth.”

He later tweeted that “many of the largest advertisers are the greatest oppressors of your right to free speech” and vowed to file a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against Media Matters, which on Thursday prominently highlighted both Musk’s comments as well as its research showing how ads from major advertisers had been appearing alongside alleged pro-Nazi posts on X.

Musk weighed in with another tweet on Friday evening, suggesting X would target the use of specific phrases that he said were euphemisms that “necessarily imply genocide.”

As I said earlier this week, “decolonization”, “from the river to the sea” and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide. Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension. https://t.co/1fCFo5Lezb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2023

Opinion

Musk meant the ADL, not all Jewish communities.

The American Left, not specifically Jewish people, is replacing white people with foreigners and demonizing white Christians with CRT, DEI, and open borders, with their war on so-called white fragility and white supremacy. It’s the Left in general, and it is happening. The Left is trying to destroy the culture and using race to do it. We shouldn’t give in to it. You have to love these hypocrites like Apple and Disney, who are perfectly fine with Chinese slave labor. As for Media Matters, they’re Satanic.

They don’t care about Jews. They hate free speech, and they love to virtue signal. The EU Commission has been waiting for this opportunity. Meanwhile, the EU is the most anti-Semitic organization out there.

