Muslim mother faced with cultural Marxism in the schools speaks out

While the following information concerns Virginia and Governor Northam, the same corruption of our school systems is going on in districts throughout the country. The far-left — critical race theory and cultural Marxism — is infiltrating schools, towns, cities thanks to well-funded but small numbers of leftists. This will eventually tear down all that our country stands for and all that has made it what it is.

Mrs. Nomani, a single Muslim woman from India went to her school board in Fairfax to complain about the Woke officials who are indoctrinating the children.

The children aren’t even back to school but instead of bringing people together, they are pitting people against one another by renaming schools, removing mascots, and indoctrinating the students with woke education. They are making millions with curricula on critical race theory, anti-racism, and cultural Marxism.

One Chinese immigrant told Ms. Nomani that she’s having terrible flashbacks to what went on in China before Tiananmen Square.

Watch the three-minute clip, you won’t regret it:

In June, I spoke to @fcpsnews school board against Woke Inc. and share this again to motivate all to oppose the dangers of “critical race theory” and SPEAK UP. We have a duty to raise our children, not with racial division, but with a sense of HUMANITY💓pic.twitter.com/Cszq7lLjn2 — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) October 1, 2020

THE CANCER IS SPREADING AND IT’S RACIST

Mrs. Nomani is an activist for American values. She said that in the county next to Fairfax — Loudon County — school officials are punishing teachers who criticize Critical Race Theory [a truly abominable and racist theory].

She said the Loudoun County is across the border from her in Fairfax County, and the school board just used critical race theory to pass new admissions policies that discriminate against Asians applying to county STEM schools. It’s a Virginia scandal, spearheaded by Governor Blackface Northam’s administration.

Nomani advised, “start checking your school district teacher evaluation process. They have and will tie “Anti-Racism” into their yearly eval. They will use it to purge anyone who doesn’t buy in. This is an ideological battle over our children.”

Their logic is to fix past discrimination by discriminating against whites and Asians. They want to destroy the meritocracy.

Reporting on how critical race theory activists are destroying my son’s STEM high school, I got the contract @FCPSSupt signed paying @DrIbram $20,000 for a 60 min video talk. No joke. Read my piece @Quillette: https://t.co/ejHZxkIbaq pic.twitter.com/TmsK4eduAG — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 24, 2020

Read more here.