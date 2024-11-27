John Kerry Urges Climate Emergency to Get People to “Behave”

The former climate czar, John Kerry, again tried to convince Americans that we must declare a climate emergency. That would give extremists tremendous power of control over all of us. Kerry allies want to control what we eat, where we travel, how we travel, and even where we live and how we dress.

He is a laughing stock at COP meetings and a perennial drag on our way of life. Yes, alternative energy is a good idea, but many believe we don’t have the kind of emergency that demands we destroy our national security and our wealth.

Now, the world wants a trillion dollars from developed nations, mostly the US. They will settle for $300 billion now. We are not rich. We are deeply in debt.

The arrogance of the man: he wants us to “behave” as he flies around on a private jet, sails on his yacht, and lives in mansions eating as much steak as he wants.

“So I think personally, we’re on the brink of needing to declare a climate emergency, which is what we really have, and we need to get people to behave as if this really is a major transitional challenge to the whole planet, to everybody.

“People in Africa don’t have electricity. We need to help them choose the right kinds of electricity, and we need to help them be able to afford it and do it. We are the largest economy in the world, $24 trillion or $23 trillion economy, maybe more by now. The next closest is China, at about 18 trillion, and the next closest to the two of us, Germany and Japan, at 4 trillion [Their populations are very small]. That’s how far it drops down. You don’t think we have some sort of obligation out of that to be responsible? I think you do. But I’m just saying our country needs to talk about this, and we need to make it happen because we’re paying huge sums of money to make up the difference.”

Yawn!

Watch:

When will he get his private jet habit to "behave"?

John Coleman, Founder of the Weather Channel, has a different take. Many scientists agree with him. We’re not scientists. We can only give you information.

John Coleman, Weather Channel founder on CNN, destroys the climate change hysteria pic.twitter.com/89d5w2T1Gb — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) November 26, 2024

