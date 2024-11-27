Russ Vought on Our Last Chance to Dismantle the 4th Branch

The Must-Watch Conversation with Russ Vought

The 4th Branch of Government

Russ Vought will be in charge of OMB, and he has a plan to dismantle the DC swamp. Over the past 100 years, the Left has established this 4th Branch of government, the administrative state. It is unconstitutional.

The independent agencies, in particular, are divorced from the president. They will tell you they don’t work for the president but rather for the president’s office.

The so-called independent agencies have no authority, but powerful interests, including in Congress, use them to assume power. For example, Congress passes bills based on the assumed power of these agencies, and the long, vague bills they produce are left open to these agencies or individual politicians to interpret.

The administrative state operatives want to preserve the massive oligarchy of the administrative state, which is what they mean by democracy.

Vought gives specific examples. He says this is our last chance to win, and we may never have this opportunity again to save the country.

Tucker notes that the government, under Antony Blinken, is trying to leave Donald Trump with World War III. Vought agreed that it is “incredibly insidious.” These are the people who weaponized justice slanderously.

The President is not in control of the government. Therefore, the President must move within the Constitution as fast as possible. The independent agencies, particularly those in the Department of Justice, must be thrown out. There are pockets of independent agencies that must be eliminated.

They discussed the Feds, which are exempt from democratic processes.

The Empowerment Control Act That Destroyed the Separation of Powers

Mr. Vought said we must restore the ability to not spend a congressional appropriation. That presidential power needs to be restored. In the 1970s, Congress and the courts – to some degree- passed the Empowerment Control Act, which takes power away from the president. It destroys the separation of powers in fiscal issues and is also about controlling the bureaucracy. It forces the president to spend every dollar they pass, whether it is wise or not.

The president also has to be able to fire people. Civil servants have superpowers and super-tenure.

Woodrow Wilson started this type of unconstitutional government.

We never have a conversation about affordability, but we keep spending. They think the gravy train will keep going. There is no fiscal consciousness.

Vought explains that Republicans will not vote for any defense cuts. They ultimately care about the military-industrial complex and spending abroad rather than the domestic problems. The complex was built up during the Soviet era. Now, without the Soviet Union, they have to justify the existence of all the structures built up because of the Soviets.

Vought is concerned that the country will become too economic. Just because companies do a great job doesn’t mean they should be without any scrutiny. Sometimes they get too big.

If the Republican coalition were working, we’d have these discussions. We have to be more independent in our thinking.

Russ Vought ran OMB under Trump the first time, and hopefully will again. Here’s what he learned about how the deep state actually works. (0:00) What is the Office of Management and Budget?

(7:57) How Our Intel Agencies Overrule the President

(29:21) What Will the Congressional… pic.twitter.com/vl9au8UwU7 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 18, 2024

