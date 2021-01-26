Save America! Vote to dismiss impeachment trial this afternoon

Hugh Hewitt interviewed Senator John Barrasso this morning, who told Hewitt’s audience that there will be a vote in the Senate today to dismiss the impeachment trial.

Barrasso said, “Rand Paul and Ron Johnson have a vote lined up for this afternoon after we get sworn in as jurors. And I think that’s about 2:30 this afternoon.”

He added that likely wouldn’t happen because they’d need all fifty Republicans and at least one Democrat to vote to dismiss.

Nevertheless, it does shine a light on the absurdity of this sham trial based on a phony impeachment. The impeachment process has been destroyed by Pelosi. There was one hour of debate by Democrats and another hour of debate by Republicans. Pelosi did not allow due process, evidence, or a defense

There are allegedly nine Republicans who want this trial. However, they announced today that the Senate does not have the votes to impeach.

Mitch McConnell’s behavior will be important to watch in this. He doesn’t seem to care about his colleagues or Americans. In fact, he likely hates Magas included in the 74 million who voted for DJT.

Donald Trump has come up with a new slogan — Save America. It seems apropos.

SAVE AMERICA

Make America Great Again is at least temporarily being replaced by former president Donald Trump. It’s now Save America in his statement in support of the candidacy of Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

NEW – “Save America” instead of “Make America Great Again” is used by Donald Trump in the recent statement in support of Sarah Huckabee Sanders. pic.twitter.com/f2VHGPl8Bf — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 26, 2021

