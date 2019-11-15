Myles Garrett Suspended Indefinitely, Others Punished

Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely without pay and with an additional fine for a fight that culminated in him in chasing down the Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph, pulling Rudolph’s helmet off on the field and smashing him in the head with it.

NO ONE IS SUPPORTING GARRETT

Garrett was widely condemned by most people, even his team’s own quarterback.

“Garrett was condemned on all fronts by teammates that included quarterback Baker Mayfield, who stated outright his expectation of a suspension, and how Garrett’s actions had hurt the team going forward after their 21-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Thursday Night Football,” CBS News reported.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns organizations have each been fined $250,000 and three players — Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi, and Pittsburgh’s Maurkice Pouncey — have been suspended without pay for their actions in Thursday night’s game.

Garrett is suspended at a minimum of the remainder of the regular season and postseason and must meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement.

“Pouncey has been suspended without pay for three games and fined an additional amount for fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent.

“Ogunjobi has been suspended without pay for one game and fined an additional amount for unnecessary roughness, specifically for shoving an opposing player to the ground during an altercation.

Other players will also be punished.

The Cleveland Browns apologized:

“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of the game. There is no place for that in football and is not reflective of the core values we thrive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate an member of our organization and community for the last three years, but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”

This seriously hurts his team. What in the world were these guys thinking? Watch the brawl: