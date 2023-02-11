US Blacklists Six Chinese Companies After His Balloon Shipwreck

Yahoo News reported that the United States on Friday blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over a Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace over 40 states.

The economic restrictions followed the Biden administration’s pledge to consider broader efforts to address Chinese surveillance activities. They will make it more difficult for the five companies and one research institute to obtain American technology exports.

The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security said the six entities were being targeted for “their support to China’s military modernization efforts, specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons.”

Isn’t it surprising they were ever allowed to secure our technology?

The six entities are Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology Co., China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute, Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology Co., Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co., Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology Co., and Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co.

Let’s add another company to those six — TikTok. TikTok is reportedly collecting the personal data of every American on it.

Americans also need to stop shipping manufacturing overseas, especially to China. We need to make our drugs, machines, and military equipment in the USA, not China.

Six companies are a start, but Biden might also consider getting the CCP out of our universities. He might want to look into blacklisting the CCP when they’re buying US farmland near military facilities.

Biden also needs to take a stand on the illegal police stations in the country.

To be fair, the balloon shipwreck is more of a problem from the standpoint of Biden’s mendacity and China mocking us. Their satellites obtain the information they want.

