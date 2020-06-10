Riots ease but COV terror is back, it’s Dr. Fauci’s ‘worst nightmare’

If you notice, the coronavirus scare disappeared while the rioters and protesters went full steam. It’s back now that the riots have eased up.

Dr. Fauci said recently that the virus likely won’t come back and the face mask is more symbolic than necessary.

Now he is out warning — frightening — everyone again, along with the media.

Anthony Fauci on Tuesday called the coronavirus his “worst nightmare” and warned that the fight against its spread is far from over.

The bleak outlook from Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, comes as the US continues to slowly reopen from lockdown while grappling with massive protests in cities over the police killing of George Floyd.

“In a period of four months, it has devastated the whole world,” Fauci said during a virtual appearance at a conference held by Biotechnology Innovation Organization. “And it isn’t over yet.”

Fauci added that there is still a world of uncertainty around the virus and how it spreads and impacts the body. He said COVID-19 is much more complex than HIV, a virus he spent his career studying, because of the varying levels of seriousness in infections — from asymptomatic carriers to patients who develop fatal conditions.

“Oh my goodness,” Fauci added. “Where is it going to end? We’re still at the beginning of really understanding.”

He is pushing the vaccines, which may or may not come and he is opposed to price controls on them.