Nancy announces impeachment crew day of China deal signing

It’s only January 15th and the President has taken out the world’s worst terrorist and signed a trade deal with China.

He also got another success through.

“The House just passed a bill to secure 5G infrastructure amid top intelligence officials warning that Huawei is a Chinese Communist Party spying company rolling out 5G to increase China’s surveillance reach. President Trump has been actively trying to limit the Chinese Communist Party-tied company from being used by allies and signed an executive order to stop the purchase of foreign-made telecommunications equipment deemed a national security risk.”

That is leverage.

While Democrats try to overturn the 2016 election, Trump is doing his job.

At the same time, Nancy Pelosi and her House Democrats have achieved nothing, although they did announce their impeachment managers today. The timing was likely deliberate as it was unnecessary to compete with the President’s China deal.

The media is ignoring this success as much as possible and spending hours talking about impeachment managers.

Little Bloomberg’s Crain’s Chicago Business reported, “U.S. stocks retreated from all-time highs after Bloomberg reported that existing tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods will likely stay in place after the presidential election.

“The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial indexes all pulled back from records as the conditions underscored lingering concern about future progress in negotiations. Treasuries climbed earlier after a gauge of underlying inflation rose less than forecast.”

Bloomberg is deliberately putting out the worst possible information.

Meanwhile, Market Watch is reporting that it’s almost impossible for the U.S. to go into recession for quite some time. They credit three economic indicators: the yield curve, jobless claims, and credit conditions for both commercial and industrial firms.

Goldman Sachs also says we are recession-proof.

Watch: