Nancy Mace Humiliates a Despicable George Stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos, a Clinton apparatchik positioned in ABC to do their bidding, tried to embarrass Nancy Mace in a disgraceful manner this morning. Rep. Mace shredded him for it.

Matter of factly, Stephanopoulos accused Donald Trump of rape even though he wasn’t convicted of rape, and the entire case was a fraud.

George said a jury found Donald Trump liable for rape. Not true. They said sexual abuse and found him liable for defamation for daring to defend himself against Carroll, who had no evidence and didn’t even know what year the rape allegedly occurred. She also told an insane story.

Rep. Mace made short work of this despicable man.

Stephanopoulos: “Two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape. How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony …”

Mace: “Well, I will tell you, I was raped at the age of 16, and any rape victim will tell you – I’ve lived for 30 years with an incredible amount of shame over being raped – and came forward because of that judgment and shame that I felt.

“It’s a shame that you will never feel, George. And I’m not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim, and I’m not going to, I’m not going to do that.”

Stephanopoulos: “It’s actually not about shaming you. It’s a question about…”

Mace: “No, you are shaming.”

Stephanopoulos: “You’ve endorsed Donald Trump for President. Donald Trump has been found liable for rape by a jury. Donald Trump has been found liable for defaming the victim of that rape by a jury. It’s been affirmed by a judge …”

Mace: “I live with shame, and you’re asking me a question about my political choices trying to shame me as a rape victim, and I find it disgusting and quite frankly, E. Jean Carroll’s comments when she did get the judgment, joking about what she was going to buy. It doesn’t, it makes it harder for women to come forward when they make a mockery out of rape; when they joke about it. … it makes it harder when other women joke about it, and she’s joked about it. I find it offensive, and I also find it offensive that you’re trying to shame me with this question.”

Stephanopoulos is just a political operative without feeling. He kept trying to shame her, and she wouldn’t let him do it. Can you imagine if a Fox host did this to someone on the left?

Rep. Nancy Mace eviscerates ABC’s George Stephanopoulos after he asks, “As a rape victim… how can you endorse Trump?” “You’re asking me a question about my political choices, trying to shame me as a rape victim. And I find it disgusting,” said Mace.pic.twitter.com/rvCXJ4Z6rp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 10, 2024

Related