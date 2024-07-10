Pelosi Cools to Biden Continuing; Clooney Wants Him Out After Raising $30M for Him

Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) suggested Joe Biden’s staying in the race was still an open question. He has said only God almighty could get him to leave.

Asked if she supported Biden as the nominee, Pelosi said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”: “It’s up to the president to decide if he’s going to run.” “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short,” she said.

She wasn’t her usual exuberant self-praising him for invented successes.

One has to wonder what internal polling is telling them.

When asked again on MSNBC whether Biden should stay in the race and reminded that Biden has already made a firm decision, Pelosi indicated that she believed the matter remained unsettled: “I want him to do whatever he decides to do,” Pelosi said. “Whatever he decides, we go with.”

That’s not how she usually reacts. She’s moving away from a strong endorsement.

George Clooney just held a $30 million fundraiser for him and wants him to quit.

The Wall Street Journal said George Clooney wants Biden to step down for a stronger candidate.

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate,” he wrote in the New York Times.

He was fine three weeks ago??? That is the latest gaslighting.

So, what has changed since he had serious mental and physical problems three weeks ago? The polling has changed for the worse. That is what they care about. Whoever gets them to the winner’s circle. If it’s incompetent Kamala, they will praise her and claim she succeeded at her job.

Biden is terrible at the NATO Summit so far but he can still read off a teleprompter fairly well. That’s all that matters apparently.

His next big test is his presser on Thursday’s meeting. He will have his teleprompter and script.

Biden has been losing it for years. He had brain surgery twice, and he said the doctor told him he’d never be the same. Something is going on beyond dementia.

So far, seven House Democrats and no senators have called for him to step aside.

Biden’s insurance policy is the inept Kamala Harris.

If Democrats decide to get rid of him, they will find a way.

Nancy Pelosi this morning on MSNBC dropped a BOMB on the Democrat Congressional Caucus: “We’re all encouraging to make that decision, because time is running short…I want him to do whatever he decides to do.” “Let’s just hold off. Whatever you’re thinking, either tell… pic.twitter.com/2oSxseSHOS — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 10, 2024