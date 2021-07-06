Nanny Joe follows up, says the government will go the door-to-door to push vaccines



















Earlier, we reported that Jen Psaki sent out a warning, or is it a threat, that the government might be coming to your door to push vaccinations. Nanny Joe wants you to know they are serious about it.

“A special focus on five ways to make gains in getting those of you who are unvaccinated vaccinated,” Biden said. “Because here’s the deal. We are continuing to wind down the mass vaccination sites that did so much in the Spring to rapidly vaccinate those eager to get their first shot, and their second shot, for that matter, if they need the second.”

“Now, we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door, literally knocking on doors, to get help to the remaining people, protected from the virus,” Biden added.

Psaki said earlier, “The president will outline five areas his team is focused on to get more Americans vaccinated,” Psaki said. “One, targeted community, by door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how safe and accessible the vaccine is.”

At least 182,412,776 people or 56% of the population have received at least one dose.

The US had 4228 cases on July 5th and 19 deaths. The numbers are continually going down.

We are not at risk. Why are they doing this? To subjugate us more?

Watch:

