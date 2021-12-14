Nanny State Cali Targets Food Waste as Cities Burn

















California is living with a crime wave, a cargo ship crisis (largely of their own making), and has the highest unemployment in the country, shared only by Democrat Nevada. None of that concerns the state leaders. What does concern them enough to intervene is food waste.

For the hard left, all that matters is ideology. Reality barely registers a blip on their radar.

California will no longer allow food leftovers in trashcans. This is according to the mandatory residential food waste program to begin in January.

Banana peels, chicken bones, and leftover veggies emit methane and cannot be thrown into the trashcan in Cali.

California plans to start converting residents’ food waste into compost or energy, becoming the second state in the U.S. to do so after Vermont launched a similar program last year.

Most people in California will be required to toss excess food into green waste bins rather than the trash. Municipalities will then turn the food waste into compost or use it to create biogas, an energy source that is similar to natural gas.

The effort is designed to keep landfills in the most populous U.S. state clear of food waste that damages the atmosphere as it decays. When food scraps and other organic materials break down they emit methane, a greenhouse gas.

To avoid those emissions, California plans to start converting residents’ food waste into compost or energy, becoming the second state in the U.S. to do so after Vermont launched a similar program last year.

HOWEVER, what they ignore is carbon dioxide is a life-sustaining gas required by plants. Millions of acres of plants rot globally each year. Natural decay has occurred since the first life bloomed on this planet, as Legal Insurrection points out.

They don’t follow the science but they are pleased with themselves.

“This is the biggest change to trash since recycling started in the 1980s,” said Rachel Wagoner, director of the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery.

She added that it “is the single easiest and fastest thing that every single person can do to affect climate change.

Meanwhile, politicos look away as their cities burn.

CALIFORNIA IS A FAILED CRIME STATE

Meanwhile, amidst a wave of SmashAndGrab robberies and other crimes, a former prosecutor says that over 50 prosecutors, support and victim services staff, have quit their jobs over SanFrancisco DA ChesaBoudin’s progressive Criminal Justice reform policies.

In California in general, smash-and-grab robbery is fast becoming a way of life. Crime is a rampant, daily occurrence.

Leftist Beverly Hills residents are arming themselves. An NBC news crew was ROBBED AT GUNPOINT in broad daylight in Oakland.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali writes, “Since November, throughout California, thousands of dollars have been stolen from stores including Apple, CVS, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry. In San Jose, over $40,000-worth of inventory was stolen from a Lululemon before the robbers escaped in the getaway car. In Carmel-by-the-Sea last week, thieves wielding sledgehammers broke into a high-end jewelry store, smashing, grabbing, and then fleeing. Right before Thanksgiving, 80 individuals rushed a Nordstrom in the Bay Area to participate in what authorities called “organized theft”.”

“Many of the victims are ordinary individuals, walking down the street in broad daylight.”

But look, no chicken bones or banana peels in trash cans!

Related















