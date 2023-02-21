NATO Secretary General Pushes for Advancing the War for Peace

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg pushes for advancing the war with Russia. He thinks this will bring peace. That sounds contradictory.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the latest START bilateral nuclear arms control treaty made the world a more dangerous place, and he urged Moscow to reconsider, reports Reuters.

Advancing the war with Ukraine seems to make the world more dangerous to us.

He spoke at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would withdraw from START.

The 2010 treaty limits each country’s nuclear warheads. It will end in 2026. Russia already has more nuclear warheads.

“More nuclear weapons and less arms control makes the world more dangerous,” Stoltenberg, standing alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, told reporters.

“It is President Putin who started this imperial war of conquest … As Putin made clear today, he’s preparing for more war … Putin must not win … It would be dangerous for our own security and the whole world,” Stoltenberg added.

“I regret the decision by Russia to suspend its participation in (the) New START programme.”

Jens left out the duplicity over Minsk2, the bio-labs, Nazis, fighting since 2014, and the rules based order we’re pushing.

For the first time in decades, there are no limits on either country’s arsenal. Another great Biden diplomatic triumph. All his foreign affairs experience really isn’t paying off.

That sounds like we are heading for a nuclear war. It will involve the world. This is as opposed to peace negotiations. START was the most tangible foreign policy achievement of Obama’s first several years in office. Biden blew it up.

We just told Putin we want to prosecute him. That is a risky gesture.

Don’t understand US emphasis expressed at #MSC2023 on prosecuting Russian war crimes. Would have thought focus would be on persuading Russia to end war. This risks leading Russians to rally around Putin. Call for justice however warranted should not take priority over peace. — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) February 19, 2023

