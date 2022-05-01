NATO Swarms Russian Fighter Jets Over Baltic and Black Seas

Quick-reaction fighter jets from Poland, Denmark, France, and Spain tracked a Russian aircraft that NATO officials say wasn’t conforming with international air safety regulations. Allied fighter jets scrambled multiple times over the past four days to track and intercept Russian aircraft over the Baltic and Black seas, NATO said in a statement.

Allied radars had tracked an unspecified number of unidentified aircraft since Tuesday, NATO officials said. None entered NATO air space.

The situation is very dangerous. One spark could set off a war.

LEND-LEASE FOR WAR

It’s amazing, or maybe it’s to be expected, that the two major US political parties, who are so divided on every level, both agree on war with a nuclear nation. The lend-lease arms shipments to Ukraine presage war, just as they did in World War II. They were approved by everyone in Congress except for ten Republicans. Another three Republicans did not vote.

Putin: “The sky is blue” Anyone: “The sky is blue” US media: “You’re repeating Putin’s talking points!” – Michael Tracey, investigative reporter

Shouldn’t someone wonder if this portends World War III as it did the previous World War? Are we preparing for a war with Russia?

One massive reason why the US response keeps escalating so rapidly is there is no debate, anywhere. That the US should be continuously escalating its military involvement isn’t even regarded as a debatable proposition. Which is how you know the consensus is truly insurmountable, Michael Tracey writes.

They are doing to Americans what they did with the election, the virus, the vaccine. That is, no one is allowed to question it, much less debate. If you do, you are vilified, in this case, you’re a Putin puppet. The US escalation and military involvement are not debated and aren’t regarded as debatable. The consensus is insurmountable, the plans are laid, and war is drawing near.

It’s deja vu with far worse potential circumstances and with the same incompetent leaders who surrendered Afghanistan, and no money.

Prior to the invasion of Iraq, weapons inspector Scott Ritter correctly warned Saddam had no active WMD program. Joe Biden, as Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair, falsely insisted he did and thus vehemently advocated for the war. Watch how Biden treated Ritter: https://t.co/6zZ6Gn4Foi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 28, 2022

THE MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes,” President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned.

He further said, “We should take nothing for granted, and only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals so that security and liberty may prosper together.”

Where are the voices calling for peace or at least trying to establish peace?

