Navarro Nominated: He Was Imprisoned, Liz Cheney Is Still Loose

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Peter Navarro will serve as his Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. Navarro was imprisoned on contempt of Congress charges for not handing over correspondence between himself and then-President Trump in the lead-up to and aftermath of J6. The prominent trade expert did not recognize the authority of the quack J6 panel and also claimed Executive Privilege.

The one person who needs to be investigated, if no one else, is Liz Cheney, who conspired with a witness who appears to have lied during the hearings. It looks like Cheney suborned perjury because she improperly dealt with the witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, who then seemed to perjured herself. Hutchinson wrote a book and made money on the deal.

As Cheney has said, “No one is above the law.”

America First Legal filed a complaint against Liz. The complaint is on behalf of Navarro attorney Stefan Passantino, a distinguished attorney who was vilified unfairly and has a reputation in tatters. He is suing the now-disbanded J6 panel for over $60 million.

/1BREAKING Following a @HouseAdmin report, we filed a bar complaint on behalf of Stefan Passantino against former Rep. Liz Cheney for allegedly violating professional ethics obligations by secretly messaging Cassidy Hutchinson prior to her testimony before the J6 Committee:





Kanekoa the Great wrote on X:

The Biden Justice Department shattered historical precedent by prosecuting Navarro for contempt of Congress, upending a 250-year tradition of honoring executive privilege.

In contrast, Obama’s DOJ didn’t prosecute Eric Holder and Lois Lerner after they invoked executive privilege in response to contempt referrals.

Similarly, Bush’s DOJ chose not to pursue charges against Josh Bolten or Harriet Miers under similar circumstances.

Navarro’s case marked the first time in U.S. history that an executive official directed by a president to invoke executive privilege faced criminal prosecution.

The last person sentenced for contempt of Congress was in 1948.

Before reporting to prison in March, Navarro said, “When I walk into that prison today, the justice system will have done a crippling blow to the constitution’s separation of judicial powers and executive privilege.”

A Harvard-educated economist celebrated for his dedication to restoring American manufacturing, Navarro served four months in prison.

He turned 75 behind bars in July, viewed by many as a martyr of the “Democratic” Party’s lawfare against President Trump and his allies.

Navarro will resume his role as Trump’s top trade advisor starting in January.

President Trump announced the appointment: “I am pleased to announce that Peter Navarro, a man who was treated horribly by the Deep State, or whatever else you would like to call it, will serve as my Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing.”

BREAKING: President Trump has appointed Peter Navarro to be his top trade advisor. He was jailed by the Gestapo DOJ for refusing to betray Trump. “The January 6th committee demanded that I betray Donald J. Trump to save my own skin. I REFUSED.”

— George (@BehizyTweets) December 4, 2024

