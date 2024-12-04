United Healthcare CEO Killed in a Targeted Hit in Manhattan

Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare, was murdered outside the Hilton Midtown Hotel in a targeted hit. His wife said he had received some threats.

“I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him,” she told NBC News by phone.

“I can’t really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I’m trying to console my children,” she said,

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in finding and apprehending the suspect. The reward for information leading to an arrest is now $10,000.

The suspect, a white male wearing a hoodie an a mask, was last seen in Central Park.

The killer was “lying in wait” and arrived at the scene about five minutes before the victim, the NYPD said in an update. This was not a random attack but was “preplanned and premeditated,” authorities added. “Many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target.”

The murderer used a silencer. He shot Mr. Thompson in the chest and shot him a second time.

The man who was shot outside the Midtown Hilton Hotel this morning was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, according to news reports. Brian Thompson, 50, was shot around 6:45 a.m.

The suspect, wearing a cream-colored jacket, black face mask, and a gray backpack, fled east on Sixth Avenue and has not been caught.

Mr. Thompson died in the hospital.

