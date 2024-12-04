Pete Hegseth: “Keep Going, Keep Fighting”

Donald Trump needs to have the staff he wants. That is the viewpoint of the Republican senators who mostly approved almost every one of Joe Biden’s bizarre candidates, including Merrick Garland.

Pete Hegseth was asked by a reporter this morning if he had spoken to President-elect Trump about the reporting that he’s considering Governor Ron DeSantis to replace him for the position of Secretary of Defense.

Hegseth said he spoke to President-elect Trump this morning, who told him to “keep going, keep fighting, I’m behind you all the way.”

Watch:

Pete Hegseth: I spoke to the President elect this morning. He said keep going keep fighting. I’m behind you all the way. pic.twitter.com/Bwgf9Op9XV — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) December 4, 2024

THE CONTROVERSIES

Lindsey Graham appears to believe all the gossip. The stories about his drinking and throwing parties while running two veteran organizations as a 27-year-old were far from current. He is 44 years old.

I wonder how many people come back from fighting in wars and don’t drink for a while.

He is a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, was awarded the Bronze Star, among other medals, and graduated from Princeton. He also wrote for the school newspaper and played basketball.

He left the Army as a Major and joined the National Guard. Biden’s woke military questioned him about his tattoo associated with the Crusades. He also had a Jerusalem Cross, which they cited as a problem. They decided he was a white supremacist like every other conservative, so he resigned.

He was a prominent Republican when the wokes singled him out.

Since his roaring twenties, he has run a successful business, authored four books, and co-hosted a Fox weekend morning show.

As for his cheating, I’ll care when people care that Bill Clinton was accused of three rapes.

Awards, decorations, and badges [edit]

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email