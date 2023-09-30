Racist Gov Newsom Will Only Appoint a Black Woman to Feinstein’s Seat

Gavin Newsom is a pandering, virtue-signaling racist who announced he would only appoint a black woman to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat. Imagine if he said he would only appoint a white male. The screams would be heard across the nation. This is very racist, and it’s getting very obnoxious.

He should appoint the best person. Our country is built on the idea we are all created equally.

Many thought he’d appoint Rep. Barbara Lee, who is running for the seat, but Katie Porter and Adam Schiff are also running, so he will not appoint anyone who is running for the office.

He will make an interim senator to replace Feinstein so as to “not tip the balance” in the primary. He said he doesn’t want to “get involved in the primary.” He will fulfill his pledge to appoint a black woman.

Lee posted on X, “I am troubled by the Governor’s remarks. The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election.”

Related