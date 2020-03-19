NBC/MSNBC analyst spreads communist propaganda, vows to get Trump for crimes in January

M. Dowling
NBC/MSNBC legal analyst, rabid Trump hater Glenn Kirschner, railed in a series of seven tweets two days ago that the President could be prosecuted for “criminally negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter” for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis. This is despite the fact that the President immediately suspended travel from China and set the CDC in motion while the media tore into him for doing so. He has other plans as well.

Kirschner was a former prosecutor in the swamp of D.C.

He began his tweets, “Hey All. Can we talk about 1 of the few topics I may actually know too much about: homicide? Specifically, whether Donald Trump may have criminal exposure for some level of negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter for the way he’s mishandled the Coronavirus crisis.”

He bragged about his years as a federal prosecutor — which should terrify people — and said that he was always on the “lookout for novel ways to apply homicide liability.” He wants to apply his ‘ethical’ standards in holding people accountable for deaths.

In other words, the President is responsible for anyone who dies from Covid-19, the Wuhan Foreign Chinese Virus from China.

Kirschner isn’t done. He promises he, the left, ‘we’ the #TrumpsCrimesCommission, will pursue criminal charges against the President when he leaves office in January 2021.

Not only that, but he’s also spreading the Chinese propaganda that calling Covid-19 the ‘Chinese Virus’ is racist. These Trump-America haters love communist China. Normal Americans love Chinese people. They are wonderful, contributing members of our society, but we don’t like Red China’s communist ideology which oppresses the people. It’s a corrupt bigoted government that throws religious people or political dissidents in gulags for re-education, or they just kill them. This is who Kirschner supports.

A FEW OF HIS HOMICIDE TWEETS

‘WE’ WILL GET HIM WHEN HE LEAVES OFFICE

The #TrumpCrimesCommission will attempt to arrest and prosecute the President. These nutcases are capable of hounding him until he dies. They have no intention of letting up with their hoaxes and invented crimes. It’s probably driven by MoveOn or some Soros group.

The #TrumpCrimesCommission Kirschner is referencing is a lunatic mob on Twitter. They plan to go after every judge he appointed as well.

SPREADING RED CHINA PROPAGANDA

KIRSCHNER, A PURE BALL OF HATE

5 COMMENTS

  2. If Glenn Kirschner wants to go after politicians for deaths caused by their inaction and/or policies then he should go after every Democrat who refuses to protect our borders and/or is involved in allowing and even welcoming illegal aliens to come in and stay in our country. How many illegals have illegally come across our border with coronavirus? We don’t know because Democrats try to block any effort to stop them. Democrats work harder to enable protect illegals than they do to protect Americans We hear everyday how some criminal trespasser killed an innocent American citizen in a dui crash or just outright murdered them. When are Democrats going to help stop that? When are Democrats going to get out of the way of President Trump who is almost standing alone in the fight to protect Americans? No, if Glenn Kirschner wants to go after somebody for their inaction that is causing the spread of coronavirus, go after the Democrat Party of which he is one of their mouthpieces.

  4. Buffoons, like Kirshner , seem to think Americans believe him and the corrupt anti-American organization (DemocRat Party) that he is part of. People are sick and tired of these fools and traitors. All dems are a part of a Coup attempt which will NEVER win. We know what you all are!

Leave a Reply