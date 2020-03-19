NBC/MSNBC analyst spreads communist propaganda, vows to get Trump for crimes in January

NBC/MSNBC legal analyst, rabid Trump hater Glenn Kirschner, railed in a series of seven tweets two days ago that the President could be prosecuted for “criminally negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter” for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis. This is despite the fact that the President immediately suspended travel from China and set the CDC in motion while the media tore into him for doing so. He has other plans as well.

Kirschner was a former prosecutor in the swamp of D.C.

He began his tweets, “Hey All. Can we talk about 1 of the few topics I may actually know too much about: homicide? Specifically, whether Donald Trump may have criminal exposure for some level of negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter for the way he’s mishandled the Coronavirus crisis.”

He bragged about his years as a federal prosecutor — which should terrify people — and said that he was always on the “lookout for novel ways to apply homicide liability.” He wants to apply his ‘ethical’ standards in holding people accountable for deaths.

In other words, the President is responsible for anyone who dies from Covid-19, the Wuhan Foreign Chinese Virus from China.

Kirschner isn’t done. He promises he, the left, ‘we’ the #TrumpsCrimesCommission, will pursue criminal charges against the President when he leaves office in January 2021.

Not only that, but he’s also spreading the Chinese propaganda that calling Covid-19 the ‘Chinese Virus’ is racist. These Trump-America haters love communist China. Normal Americans love Chinese people. They are wonderful, contributing members of our society, but we don’t like Red China’s communist ideology which oppresses the people. It’s a corrupt bigoted government that throws religious people or political dissidents in gulags for re-education, or they just kill them. This is who Kirschner supports.

A FEW OF HIS HOMICIDE TWEETS

I spent 22 of my 30 years as a federal prosecutor handling murder cases in Washington, DC. I served as Chief of the Homicide Section at the DC US Attorney’s Office, overseeing all murder prosecutions in the city. I was always on the lookout for novel ways to apply homicide … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

liability in an attempt to appropriately and ethically hold accountable those who were responsible for taking the life of a fellow human being. I think it’s fair to observe that there’s nothing more devestating to a family then losing a loved one to ether violent crime or to … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

homicide liability by his negligent/grossly negligent (and/or possibly intentional) mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis in the US is a more nuanced and thorny issue and deserves careful consideration. But the homicide liability issue MUST be addressed because … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

‘WE’ WILL GET HIM WHEN HE LEAVES OFFICE

The #TrumpCrimesCommission will attempt to arrest and prosecute the President. These nutcases are capable of hounding him until he dies. They have no intention of letting up with their hoaxes and invented crimes. It’s probably driven by MoveOn or some Soros group.

The scope of the work that will need to be tackled by the #TrumpCrimesCommission is expanding every day. Come Jan. 2021, America will be up to the challenge. #JusticeIsComing https://t.co/dsh34YAC4s — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 18, 2020

The #TrumpCrimesCommission Kirschner is referencing is a lunatic mob on Twitter. They plan to go after every judge he appointed as well.

51 Judges Named by Trump will all need to be investigated and Vetted once again and those unfit must be impeached #TrumpCrimeCommission https://t.co/F0AnUXkbTi — #STaYHoMe (@stylecounsel_30) March 14, 2020

SPREADING RED CHINA PROPAGANDA

STOP insulting, demeaning or bullying people of Asian descent! We are one people. Hate, prejudice & division has no place in our country or in our world. Now is the time to unite, to pull together, to rally. Now is the time to support your neighbor, to help your neighbor, — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 18, 2020

love your neighbor.” But we don’t have a real president. We have a failed businessman and hateful xenophobe who thrives on prejudice and stokes devision for the chaos it creates. Because amidst the chaos, Trump’s corruption thrives. But guess what, Donald Trump, #JusticeIsComing — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 18, 2020

KIRSCHNER, A PURE BALL OF HATE

Can someone please tally the number of times this 350 pound ball of callousness talks about how great the economy is & will be again as compared to how many time he says ANYTHING designed to comfort the sick, the fearful and the dying! Can someone in the White House shut him up! — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020