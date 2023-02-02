Revenge? McConnell Throws Sen. Lee and Sen. Scott Off Commerce

Mitch McConnell said he would not seek revenge after Sen. Rick Scott ran against him for Senate leadership. Sen. Mike Lee supported Scott. McConnell pulled both senators off the powerful Commerce Committee, The Hill reports.

Mitch McConnell always gets revenge for his personal, petty grievances. He did it with candidates who backed Donald Trump or said they would vote against him for Senate leadership.

The GOP leader insisted last year that he didn’t take the attempt to end his leadership reign personally, but that was more McConnell deception.

“McConnell got to pick. He kicked me off; he kicked Lee off,” Sen. Scott confirmed in an interview. Sen. McConnell had sole discretion to remove both men. Scott believes it’s revenge.

“I probably ran the biggest company almost any senator in the history of the country has ever run. I was governor of the third-biggest economy in the United States, Florida. I’ve got a business background,” Scott said, ticking off his credentials.

Sen. Scott had more seniority on the Commerce panel than Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), who already serves on two other “A-list” committees — the Banking and Environment and Public Works Committees. Lee had more seniority than RINO Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who also sits on the Appropriations Committee and serves as the top Republican on the Environment and Public Works Committee.

REVENGE IS TO BE EXPECTED?

One Republican senator said Scott took a risk when he openly questioned McConnell’s leadership of the conference after the disappointing election. McConnell won 37 to 10.

“What did he expect?” the lawmaker said.

Nice. Is revenge appropriate now? We have despicable people in Congress.

Republican Sens. Ron Johnson and Mike Lee criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans for joining with Democrats to pass a $1.7 trillion year-end spending bill despite the objections of House Republicans. That didn’t go over well either.

Sen. McConnell is a leader who constantly throws lifelines to Democrats, just when they’re exposed or failing. When they want absurd spending bills passed, he’s right there to help, but later he will pretend he wants cuts. The ‘Leader’ voted to pass all of Biden’s enormous spending bills. He might as well be a Democrat.

Related