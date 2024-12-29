RIP Jimmy Carter Dead at Age 100

Jimmy Carter, a peanut farmer from Georgia who rose to the presidency, has died at age 100. He started a charity, Habitat for Humanity which has led to the building of homes for many needy people.

His record as president was not stellar, but he served his country, and people are singing his praises on the media today.

How would you like to honor the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter, who has passed away at the age of 100? pic.twitter.com/2fzEiant5p — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter's Crisis of Confidence speech was just as applicable in 2024 as it was in 1979.pic.twitter.com/kxtQWAnD4C — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 29, 2024

