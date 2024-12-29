RIP Jimmy Carter Dead at Age 100

Jimmy Carter, a peanut farmer from Georgia who rose to the presidency, has died at age 100. He started a charity, Habitat for Humanity which has led to the building of homes for many needy people.

His record as president was not stellar, but he served his country, and people are singing his praises on the media today.


