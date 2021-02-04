NC Lt Gov blasts WRAL for cartoon depicting GOP as KKK

Mark Robinson is the amazing American who stood up for law-abiding gun owners at a town meeting and famously declared “I am the majority!”

Robinson, a Republican, is now the first black lieutenant governor of North Carolina.

THE STORY

WRAL put up a cartoon depicting Republicans as the KKK on the second day of Black History Month. The Left isn’t debating with us anymore. They are just using Soviet tactics on us.

The Cartoon:

Today WRAL released this cartoon depicting our Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson as a Klansman because he won’t bow to the leftist anti-American agenda they are pushing in our schools! pic.twitter.com/RhJ8SiIuI6 — Tracy Philbeck (@tracyphilbeck) February 3, 2021

Robinson called a press conference to call out WRAL. While most Republicans sit back and let these lunatic leftists rip their own membership apart, Lt. Gov. Robinson is out there defending us.

“To call our system of government racist, that is an untruth as far as I’m concerned. I truly believe that is an untruth as far as history is concerned and it does a disservice to our students. It puts the idea in the mind of our children that they live in a nation that has promoted racism,” Robinson said on Thursday.

Robinson noted that the person who drew the cartoon is a middle school social studies teacher. That fact supports Robinson’s claim about the leftist narrative in education and their hate towards the USA.

Watch, this is great:

Related