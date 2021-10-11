Nebraska Schools Reject Progressive Sex Ed for Young Children

















We have Departments of Education lying to parents. Lying is routine and there is no shame attached to it. The lies are excused because a stealth agenda, including genderism, 1619 Project, and Critical Race Theory, is being pushed into the schools to create a society of aberrant Marxists. Nebraska parents rejected it in their state.

These new ‘inclusive’ ideologies are prime examples of cultural rot and are meant to erase Western values. For this one state that rejected it, there are many more that haven’t. As the rot grows in city after city, state after state, it will consume everyone as it stealthily creeps along.

A case in point comes out of the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE). They falsely claimed no outside activist groups helped compile their radical sex education guidelines. They lied. But The Washington Free Beacon has the emails, texts, and other documents to prove it.

An official on the Board, Deborah Neary did get a Friends of Planned Parenthood board member Lisa Schulze to work on the 28-person advisory team. Schulze has deep ties to advocacy groups with their hands out.

THE FRAMEWORK FROM HELL

The NDE didn’t call it a curriculum. It’s “just a framework.” That was a deliberate effort to circumvent the truth. It was an effort to minimize a curriculum that would have had a monumental impact on children.

Lesson plans included transgender hormone therapy for children as young as 10 years of age in 5th grade, gender identity in 1st grade, transgenderism and sexual orientation in 6th grade, oral and anal sex in 7th grade, and reproductive care [abortion] in 8th grade.

According to a draft of the education department’s “Health Education Standards,” kindergarteners were to learn about “cohabitating” and same-sex couples in the classroom. The framework encourages teachers to discuss “different kinds of family structures” with six-year-olds. Examples of different family structures include “single parent, blended, intergenerational, cohabitating, adoptive, foster, same-gender, interracial.”

Perhaps this so-called inclusive education may have been designed to promote the recruitment of children to ‘transgenderism,’ which might explain why they want to get started in kindergarten.

STRANGE MARXIST-BASED SEX ED

This is the blatant goal to destroy the American family that Marxist Democrats have long desired.

There was serious blowback by the community and officials rejected the draft. There were allegations of Planned Parenthood involvement, and parents were outraged.

The NDE claimed no outside agency was involved, Planned Parenthood had no role, and no activists wrote the curriculum. They claimed no money was passing hands. Those were lies.

The Free Beacon obtained emails and texts proving the NDE shut out parents and teachers who were supposed to write the curriculum. The NDE falsely claimed advisers, who basically did write it, had no role in the writing of the curriculum.

The NDE played with semantics to deceive. At least one teacher member of the writing team had no knowledge of any of the content.

The original draft of the curriculum was nearly identical to the 2020 National Sex Education Standards, which was written by three deep-pocketed progressive advocacy groups: the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS), Advocates for Youth, and Answer.

Parents demanded all of the gender identity and transgender language be removed. It was.

Nebraska’s Governor Pete Ricketts had released a statement calling on the Department of Education to nix the sex education plan.

These are sensitive topics meant to be discussed at home with parents, he explained.

Ricketts claimed that the framework was developed with the help of “political activists” and without the input of “key mainstream organizations.” He was correct.

This is going on in thousands of public school districts stealthily and often incrementally.

